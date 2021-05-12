Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 18,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

About Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

