Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.37

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.37 and last traded at $205.87, with a volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.47.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.