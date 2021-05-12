Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.54. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 6,156 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

