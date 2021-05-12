Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 82,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,633. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.