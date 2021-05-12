Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:AVK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 82,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,633. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.