AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,780 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

