AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $221.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.