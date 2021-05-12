AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

