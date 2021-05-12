AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 49,826 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Evergy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 723,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 337,485 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Evergy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.