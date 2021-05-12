AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.