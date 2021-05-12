AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 984.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Welltower by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

