AECOM’s (ACM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACM. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 109,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

