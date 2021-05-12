Aequi Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 19th (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Aequi Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. Aequi Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ARBGU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,098,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,050,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

