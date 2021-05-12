Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.60. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 122,480 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.13% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

