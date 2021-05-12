Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$50.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.35. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$821.35 million and a P/E ratio of -13.30.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -31.82%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

