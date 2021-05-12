AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 72 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

