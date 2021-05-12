Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $68,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

ADC opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

