Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.17.

TSE AC opened at C$24.91 on Monday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.80 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.60.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Insiders sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

