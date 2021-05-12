Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

