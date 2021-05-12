Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

LON AIR opened at GBX 87.11 ($1.14) on Monday. Air Partner has a 1-year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a market cap of £55.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.17.

In other Air Partner news, insider Mark Briffa sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £19,969.95 ($26,090.87).

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

