Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.13.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,046. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.53. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.