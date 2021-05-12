Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 45,617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,201 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

