Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.25. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 55,926 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Akers Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

