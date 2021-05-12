Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.50

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 67495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

