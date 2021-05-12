Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 160,431 shares.The stock last traded at $17.89 and had previously closed at $19.13.

AKYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

