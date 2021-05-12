Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.4% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.74. 392,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,387,768. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

