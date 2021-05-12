Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $1.03 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.50. 325,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.