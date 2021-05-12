Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 118,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 79.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.83. 32,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.26 and a 200 day moving average of $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

