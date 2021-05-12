Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.65. 46,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,692. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.34 and its 200-day moving average is $352.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.