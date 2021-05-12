Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $49.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Alcoa has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 61.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.