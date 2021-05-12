Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

