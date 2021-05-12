Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $37.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

