Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz Sells 3,200 Shares

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total transaction of C$135,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$558,109.87.

ATD.A opened at C$42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$36.90 and a twelve month high of C$47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

