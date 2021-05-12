Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.60 and traded as high as C$42.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$41.92, with a volume of 1,875,130 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATD.B shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

