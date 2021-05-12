Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.94. 4,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.