Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $748,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367 in the last three months. 44.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

