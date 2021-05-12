Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $87,207,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $699.36 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $434.53 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $668.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

