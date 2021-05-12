Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALNA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 13,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,283. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

