Alliance Global Partners Increases Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target to $15.25

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 254.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 295,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,149. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

