Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 19,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

