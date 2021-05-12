AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,676 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Truist upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.