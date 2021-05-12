AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,267.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,252.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,959.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $82,507,816. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

