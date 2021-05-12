AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

