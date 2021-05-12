AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.