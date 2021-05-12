AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

