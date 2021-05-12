Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

Shares of Alphatec stock remained flat at $$14.02 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 629,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $405,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,959 shares of company stock worth $2,080,587 in the last three months. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

