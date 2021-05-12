Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.89 ($59.87).

ALO opened at €45.23 ($53.21) on Tuesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.94.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

