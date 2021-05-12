Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYX. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

