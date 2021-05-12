Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 182.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

