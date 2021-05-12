Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 117,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,811,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

