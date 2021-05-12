Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.97. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.06). The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.